Maine CDC alerts public about spread of Legionnaires’ disease

By CBS 13 • August 31, 2018 9:52 am

Sixteen people have been infected with Legionnaires’ disease this year, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control, with nine cases happening since the start of August.

The CDC says that Legionnaires’ disease can be fatal, as seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, where one of the 12 people infected this year died.

Health officials say the disease spreads through larger shared spaces of water, including showers and hot tubs.

Thursday, health officials in Hampton decided to close hotel hot tubs to try to eradicate the problem.

Officials went on to say the disease is most common among the elderly and those who have a weak immune system.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.