UMaine football team hammers rival New Hampshire in season opener

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 30, 2018 10:08 pm

Updated: August 30, 2018 11:29 pm

ORONO — The University of Maine football team’s recent futility against the University of New Hampshire came to a resounding end on Thursday night.

UMaine, which had lost eight straight and 15 of its last 16 to its archrival, completely dominated the nationally-ranked Wildcats en route to a 35-7 Colonial Athletic Association victory at Morse Field in their mutual season opener.

UMaine captured the Brice-Cowell Musket, the trophy that goes to the winner in the series, for the first time since 2010.

It was UMaine’s most lopsided win over UNH since a 57-24 triumph on Nov. 17, 2001.

UNH came into the game ranked in the top 10 in all three major Football Championship Subdivision polls.

UMaine outgained UNH 450-116 in total yardage.

The Black Bears stunned the Wildcats in the first half and never looked back as they outgained the Wildcats 276-45 en route to a 22-0 lead.

UMaine swelled the lead to 29-0 early in the third period on a razzle-dazzle play as wide receiver Earnest Edwards flipped the ball to tight end Drew Belcher for what appeared to a reverse. But Belcher, a converted quarterback, threw a pass to Jaquan Blair.

The ball was underthrown but Blair, who was tangled up with a defensive back, came back for the ball and caught it before breaking a tackle and dashing into the end zone.

The play covered 52 yards.

UNH lost the services of standout senior quarterback Trevor Knight to a right shoulder injury early in the second quarter. He was the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

UNH backup sophomore quarterback Christian Lupoli threw a 62-yard TD pass to a wide-open Carlos Washington Jr. with 12:47 left in the game to account for UNH’s points.

North Yarmouth’s Joe Fitzpatrick capped the scoring with a 14-yard TD run with 2:04 remaining as he hurdled a would-be tackler before crossing the goal line.

The Black Bears strung together three impressive drives and also received a safety when the snap sailed over punter Drew Sanborn’s head and he had to dive on it to prevent the Black Bears from recovering it for a touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Chris Ferguson completed 15 of 20 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns: a six-yarder to Micah Wright and an 11-yarder to Earnest Edwards.

Edwards also ran 17 yards for a touchdown.

UMaine opened the scoring four seconds into the second period as Wright fended off a defensive back to haul in the six-yarder in the corner of the end zone. That capped a 12-play, 88-yard drive.

Ferguson threw a 25-yard strike to Edwards and tossed a 14-yarder to Wright on the next play to move the ball to the UNH-15.

Edwards ran the ball for six yards, Ferguson threw an eight-yard pass to redshirt freshman Devin Young for 14 yards down to the one-yard line and, after UMaine was assessed an illegal procedure penalty, Ferguson hooked up with Wright.

The Black Bears went up 9-0 on the safety with 9:27 left in the half.

UMaine took Sanborn’s ensuing punt on the free kick at its 22-yard line and pieced together a seven-play, 78-yard drive.

Fitzpatrick picked up six yards on a third-and-one to extend the drive before redshirt freshman wide receiver Devin Young scampered 29 yards and Ferguson completed a five-yard pass to Jaquan Blair.

A 12-yard run by Ramon Jefferson set UMaine up at the UNH 17 and Edwards ran a sweep untouched into the end zone on the next play.

The Black Bears forced another UNH punt and took over at its one-yard line with 2:15 left in the half.

Fitzpatrick rattled off a 14-yard run to get UMaine some valuable breathing room and a pass interference call gave UMaine the football on its 38.

Facing a third-and-eight at the 40, Jefferson burst up the middle on a draw play and rambled 49 yards down to the UNH-11.

Two plays later, Ferguson found Edwards in the corner of the end zone as Edwards made a one-handed catch, fending off a defensive back with his left hand and catching the ball with his right. That came with 10 seconds left in the half.

Jefferson gained 65 yards on seven carries in the first half and Fitzpatrick had 32 more on four carries.