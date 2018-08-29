UMaine football team opens season Thursday against rival New Hampshire

Gabor Degre | bdn Gabor Degre | bdn

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 29, 2018 9:10 pm

Updated: August 29, 2018 9:12 pm

College Football

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: Thursday, 7 p.m., Morse Field, Orono

Records: UMaine 0-0, UNH 0-0

Series, last meeting: UNH leads 55-43-8, UNH 24-23 on 8/31/17

Quarterbacks (last year’s stats): UM, Chris Ferguson (171-313, 2,064 yards, 16 TDs, 11 interceptions); UNH, Trevor Knight (291-471, 3,433 yds., 26 TD, 10 INT)

Top rushers: UM, Joe Fitzpatrick (64 rushes, 382 yards, 1 TD), Ramon Jefferson (redshirt last year); UNH, Evan Gray (181-650-8), Trevon Bryant (82-496-5 in 2016)

Top receivers: UM, Jaquan Blair (23 catches, 242 yds.), Earnest Edwards (21-371-4 TD), Micah Wright (13-150-2); UNH, Neil O’Connor (97-1,396-10), Malik Love (70-733-3), Kieran Presley (36-459-3)

Defensive leaders: UM, LB Jaron Grayer (79 tackles, 2 forced fumbles), DE Kayon Whitaker (65 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles), LB Sterling Sheffield (64 tack., 12 TFL, 5.5 sacks), 2 INT), nose tackle Charles Mitchell (58 tack., 11.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks); UNH, LB Quinlen Dean (124 tack., 11.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT), strong safety Rick Ellison (69 tackles, 2 interceptions), LB Jared Kuehl (65 tack., 13 TFL, 5 sacks), DE Jae’Wuan Horton (55 tackles, 13 TFL, 8.5 sacks)

Game notes: UNH has won the last eight meetings and 15 of the last 16. UNH has the nation’s longest consecutive streak of Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearances (14) and reached the FCS quarterfinals n 2017. The Wildcats return nine starters on offense and nine on defense and will be bolstered by the return of running back Bryant, who missed all of last season due to injury. UMaine has eight starters back on defense and have to contain CAA preseason Offensive Player of the Year Knight, who is also a threat to run. O’Connor was an All-American. UMaine’s inexperienced offensive line must protect Ferguson and use its size advantage (33 pounds per man) to create holes for the running game.