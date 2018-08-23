Small plane crashes in Pittsfield

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 23, 2018 8:04 am

A small plane departing from the Pittsfield Municipal Airport crashed Wednesday night shortly after take-off near the Pittsfield-Burnham town line, according to a local TV news report.

It was unclear if the two people aboard the plane were injured when the plane touched down, ABC affiliate WTMW reported.

Officials have not identified the plane occupants or said where they were headed. It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash.

