Aroostook Partnership director retires

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • August 22, 2018 3:40 pm

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — After seven years leading the Aroostook Partnership, northern Maine’s public-private economic development organization, Bob Dorsey sees both challenges and opportunities ahead for the region.

“We have to promote our assets and our strengths,” said Dorsey, age 65, who retired from the Aroostook Partnership in early August.

When Dorsey took the job with the Aroostook Partnership in 2012, the organization was eight years old and focused on addressing the demographic decline of Aroostook County.

“That remains our biggest challenge today, the demographics and securing the future workforce,” Dorsey said.

