Democrat accused of sexual misconduct resigns Maine House seat

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • August 20, 2018 10:14 am

Updated: August 20, 2018 10:35 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Democratic state representative from Westbrook resigned Monday, reversing a previously stated intent to serve out his term amid allegations of sexual misconduct that he has denied.

Rep. Dillon Bates’ resignation was effective immediately, House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, told legislators in a Monday email. Her office provided an email from Bates calling allegations against him “baseless and false,” but that he didn’t wish to create “distractions” when the Legislature returns to Augusta later this week.

“In my time away from the Legislature, I plan to focus on clearing my name,” he wrote.

Gideon asked Bates to resign earlier this month after allegations that he had relationships with high school girls in the past decade were published in The Bollard, a Portland monthly newspaper. Bates denied the anonymously sourced allegations through his lawyer, Walter McKee, who said earlier this month that his client would serve out his term.

He was a teacher at the now-shuttered Maine Girls Academy in Portland through April and he had coached sports at several schools — most recently serving as a track and field coach at Massabesic High School in Waterboro. Bates informed the school that he wouldn’t return to that job and he said earlier this year that he wouldn’t run for re-election.

Gideon’s office may still face scrutiny for its response to the allegations against Bates. A Republican legislator has called for a legislative probe into the allegations. A Gideon spokeswoman has said the office heard rumors months ago about Bates that it was unable to confirm them. Bates also denied them at the time, the office has said.

Bates declined comment Monday morning.

His departure means Democrats hold a 73-70 plurality in the House, with one Green Independent and seven independents.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.