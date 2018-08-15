UMaine announces football TV schedule, outlines new game-day policies

Courtesy of UMaine Athletics Courtesy of UMaine Athletics

BDN Sports • August 15, 2018 2:00 pm

ORONO, Maine — Three University of Maine football games will be broadcast by Maine television stations, and five other contests will be shown on regional and national networks during the 2018 season.

UMaine athletics and its multimedia rights partner, Black Bear Sports Properties, revealed that three games will air live on WVII/WFVX (Bangor) and WPME (Portland) as well as nationally on Fox College Sports.

Those will include UMaine’s final three home games of the regular season on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium: Oct. 6 against Colonial Athletic Association rival Villanova at 3:30 p.m., Homecoming weekend (Oct. 27, 1 p.m.) against UAlbany and Nov. 17 when the Black Bears close the CAA regular-season schedule against Elon.

“It is very exciting time of the year for me seeing University of Maine football on television,” WVII/WFVX General Manager Mike Palmer said in a release. “It was a very proud moment for me bringing the Black Bears back to local television.”

The Black Bears will be shown on five other networks throughout the season, including two games as part of the CAA’s CBS Sports Digital (CBSi) and Fox Sports Go packages. Eight of Maine’s 11 games are scheduled to air on a linear and/or digital network.

Four UMaine road games will be televised, as ESPN+ will carry the Sept. 8 game at Western Kentucky, and YurView on Cox Communications will show the Oct. 20 contest at William & Mary. The CBS Sports Digital “CAA Game of the Week” on CollegeSportsLive/CBSi will feature the Black Bears at Towson on Nov. 3 and NBC Sports Washington/Plus will have the Nov. 10 game at Richmond.

All of UMaine’s games can also be heard across the Black Bear Sports Radio Network, which includes WVOM (103.9 FM) Bangor, 101.3 FM Augusta, 95.1 FM Rockland, 1450 AM Rockland and 1310 AM Portland, along with streaming worldwide at GoBlackBears.com.

UMaine opens the season Thursday, Aug. 30, when it hosts New Hampshire at 7 p.m. in the 106th “Battle for the Musket.”

Tailgating, entry policies change

UMaine is implementing new policies for tailgating and a no re-entry policy at Alfond Stadium, beginning this season.

All tailgate lots will open three hours prior to kickoff and will close upon completion of the first quarter of the game. Lots C (Buffalo Wild Wings), D and E (Homecoming only) may be utilized for $20 per car. Fans who leave the game will not be allowed to re-enter Alfond Stadium.

“The University of Maine Police Department and Athletic Department evaluate security requirements and needs annually,” UMaine chief of police Roland LaCroix said in a release. “We have decided to follow best practices as provided by The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) in regard to no re-entry. This policy is not intended to penalize our fans but to ensure a safe environment for everyone to enjoy Black Bear football.”

Season membership holders will have a dedicated entrance to Leadbetter’s Lot B and are asked to enter the stadium at Gate A. Members must display their Leadbetter’s Lot pass to enter.

Single-game or group ticket purchasers who wish to tailgate are asked to enter campus using Gate B, taking Long Road to the Buffalo Wild Wings Lot C and Lot D.

Fans who wish to take advantage of UMaine’s free family and alcohol-free tailgate may enter through Gate A and park in Lot A.

The stadium will continue to offer its beer garden, which will provide refreshment until the end of the third quarter.

As part of UMaine’s new ticketing system, fans who purchase tickets on game day will pay an additional $5 fee per ticket.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.