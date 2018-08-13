Local sports: Golf, tennis, harness racing results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

August 13, 2018 10:05 pm

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Ron Chase

Ron Chase of Bangor recorded a hole-in-one on the 143-yard fourth hole at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor on Monday. The ace was witnessed by Jeff Young, Sean Parady and Steve Parady.

CMSGA

At Fox Ridge GC

Overall Gross: Reid Birdsall 74, Colin Roy 76; Net: Rich Polsinello 63M, Phil Poulin 63, Wayne Gifford 65; Flight 1 Gross: Tom Downs 77M, Steve Leclair 77, Jack Connolly 78; Net: Len Langlais 65, Don Blake 66, Mike Cook 67M; Flight 2 Gross: Jim Daly 79, Greg Page 82M, Tom Kus 82; NET: Dan Cosgrove 67, Brian Hatch 69M, Leo Bellemare 69; Flight 3 Gross: Dan Stuart 77, Mike McGuire 81, Paul Pooler 82; Net: Ben walker 66, Brien Richards 68,Paul Greenwood 69M ; Flight 4 Gross: Bill Lakemore 83, Spike Herrick 85, Cy Thompson 91M; Net:, Carleton Demmons 66, Paul Sherman 70M, Bill Weatherbie 70; Super Senior: Gross: Jim Murphy 95M; Net: Bob Coates 72; Best Ball Gross: Jack Connolly, Ed Doughty, Steve Leclair, Eric Lowell 65, Jim Dunbar, Len Langlais, Fred Roig, Dan Stuart 67; Best Ball Net: , Leo Bellemare, Carleton Demmons, Jim Murphy, Wayne Gifford 56, Dan Cosgrove, paul Pooler, Lou Legacy, Charles Jucius 59M; Pins: No. 3 Colin Roy 3-3, Wayne Sanford 13-3, Ken Creamer 15-9, No. 5 Don Dickson 5-7, Steve Leclair 10-8, Eric Lowell and Dick McCann 11-1, No. 13 Don Blake 2-2, Ed Doughty 4-2, Carleton Demmons 6-4, No. 16 Steve Smith 0-5, Brien Richards 1-2, Eric Johnson 1-8; Skins: Gross: No. 6 Steve Leclair (3) No. 7 Dan Cosgrove (3) No. 12 Steve Leclair (3) No. 18 Colin Roy (3) (3); Net: No. 4 Rich Polsinello (2), No. 16 Paul Greenwood (1)

LOCAL

Dexter Kiwanis Red Hot Dog Scramble — Gross (by tiebreaker): Jeff Campbell, Brody Campbell, Marc Roy, Trevor Fogarty 56; Net: Rick Smith, Randy Moulton, Frank Reynolds, D. Richardson 51; Will Jones, James Cartwright, Gail Littlefield, Kerbon Littlefield and Ryan Wilks, Jason Clukey, Shane Baxter, Brandon Vafiades 53; Pins: No. 4 Jason Clukey 7-6, No. 8 Brody Campbell 16-8, No. 13 D. Richardson 0-7, No. 17 Trevor Fogarty 10-8; Long drive: Ladies, Gail Littlefield; Seniors,: D. Richardson; Men’s, Kevin Williams; Straight Drive: Brody Campbell

At Pine Hill GC

Sunday Couples League — 1. Rick and Dawn England. 33, 2. Peter and Mary Ann Beatham 36,3. Steve and Jenny Williams 37 ,Dan And Michelle Atherton 37, 5. Joe And Sandy Meehan 38, Ed And Sue St Heart 38; Pin: No. 7, Ed St. Heart 18-3

Ladies League — One Club 2 Holes: 1. Amy Brochu, Sandy Meehan, Sue St heart, Mary Ann Beatham 36; 2. Jenny Williams ,Linda Dunifer, Bonnie Robertson 37; 3. Michelle Atherton, Linda Martin, Joyce Stevenson 38; 4. Dawn England, Jana Hanscom, Sonja Faulkingham 41

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble Results — 1st Barry Hobert, Dale Anthony, Ron Allen, Bruce Bradbury Sr. (-9); 2nd Jim Awalt, Ben Sawyer, Rocky Alley, Bill Ferris (-7); (tie) Al Small, Mark Johnson, Larry Orcutt, Jim Oreskovich (-7); Dick Reed, Richard Baker, Bob McKenney, Dave Hetrick (-7); Phil Carroll, Bob Francis, Gordon Warner, Don Crawford (-7); Bob Landis, Russ Black, Buck McKenney, Bob Tweedie (-6); Mike Dore, Bob Carter, Jim Mabry, Ron Palmer (-5); Ralph Holyoke, Mac Cassell, Bill Sparks,Robert Frank (-5); Mark Johnson,Gordon Holmes, Rich St. Pierre, Jim Oreskovich (-5); Ted Pierson, Barry Harris, Whitney Lavene, Peter Landry, Kerry Woodbury (-4); John Shoppe, Dick Keene, Phil Maynor, Joe Guaraldo (-4); Scott MacArthur, Jim Bonzey, Robin Young, Royce Morrison (-2); Bill Brooks, Ralph Alley, Ken Goldstein, Lou Martin (-2). Pins: No. 2 Barry Hobert 6.3, No. 6 Ralph Holyoke 4.8.

At Hermon Meadow GC

Budweiser Open, Women’s Division — Gross (mc): Diane Herring, Nancy Hart 77: Net: BJ Porter and Jody Lyford

Monday Night Ladies Scramble — 1. BJ Porter, Brooke Greene, Angie McCluskey; 2. Durice Washburn, Lois Adams, Nicky Mountain, Jeannie Savoy; Pins: No. 3 Jody Lyford 9-11, No. 8 Brooke Greene 18-0

At Traditions GC

Men’s Christian League — 1. Roger Therriault, Bob Leavitt, Gil Reed, 29; 2. Scott MacArthur, Charlie Perkins, Terry Pangburn, 31; 3. Mel McLay, Ray Baker, Harold Batson, 34. Pin: Bob Leavitt 8-2

At Kebo Valley

Golf Wars — Inner Gross: 1. Oldies+Two 31, 2. Happy Hookers 31, 3. Hackers 32; Inner Net: 1. Putter Face 26.35, 2. Underdogs 26.7, 3. BFB Boomers 29; Outer Gross: 1. Drawshank Redemption 29, 2. Kebo 29, 3. James & Other Three 30; Outer Net: 1. Fearsome 27.05, 2. Crickers 27.2, 3. Slosh Factor 27.85; Mixed: 1. Mt. Ave Mashers 28.15; Pins: 4. Ron Chase 0-0 6. Jon Nicholson 10-10 9. Brian Archer Sr. 13-1 15. Eric Jones 17-2

At Bangor Muni GC

4th Annual Patriot Riders Golf Tournament — (scramble format) — Gross: Phil Badger Jr, Justin Tapley, Erik Fitch, Toby Cole 51; Randy Gifford, Jeremy Gifford, Marshall Foster, Wyatt Foster 57; Net: Randall Poulton, Wade Poulton, Parker Walker, Tyler Weymouth 50; Mike McNulty, Scott Frazier, Raymond Young, Ernie Lacombe 53; Pins:No. 3 Alfred Rodick 14-4, No. 6 Ryan Reese 14-6, No. 11 Parker Walker 7-3, No. 16 Ronnie Morin 11-0; Longest Drive: Erik Fitch; Straightest Drive: Rod Gudroe; Putting Contest Winner: Steve Welch

Tennis

Debevoise Memorial Results

At South Portland High School

Men’s results

Open singles

First Round: Ross Munn def. Zac Conlogue, 6-2, 5-7, 6-0; Will Ritter def. Taylor Krowitz, 6-3, 6-4; Conor Doane def. Bryan O’Connor, 6-2, 6-0; Josh Masse def. Clay Canterbury, 6-4, 6-4; Second Round: George Barfoot (1) def. Munn, 6-0, 6-1; Dmitry Bam def. Rob Disch, 6-1, 6-3; Dariy Vykhodtsev (4) def. Ritter, 6-2, 6-2; Sonu Bhatia def. Ted Hall, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Jim Levesque def. Chris Nordenson, 6-0, 6-0; Chris Chaffee (3) def. Doane, 6-4, 6-1; Matthew Ray def. Zack Disch, 6-2, 6-2; Nick Forester (2) def. Masse, 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals: Barfoot (1) def. Bam, 6-0, 6-0; Vykhodtsev (4) def. Bhatia, 6-3, 6-0; Chaffee (3) def. Levesque, 6-1, 6-1; Forester (2) def. Ray, 6-3, 6-0; Semifinals: Barfoot (1) def. Vykhodtsev (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Forester (2) def. Chaffee (3), 6-4, 6-1; Final: Barfoot (1) def. Forester (2), 6-2, 6-3

Open doubles

Quarterfinals: Mike Hill/Dariy Vykhodtsev (1) def. Chris Nordenson/Trey Fallon, 6-0, 6-0; Rob Disch/Zack Disch def. Steve Buxton/Chris Bowring, 6-0, 6-1; Travis Rogers/Ron Chillington def. Ben Putman/Jason Barriault, 6-2, 7-5; George Barfoot/Nick Forester (2) def. Chris Keiter/Xander Keiter, 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals: Hill/Vykhodtsev (1) def. Disch/Disch, walkover; Barfoot/Forester (2) def. Rogers/Chillington, 6-0, 6-1; Final: Hill/Vykhodtsev (1) def. Barfoot/Forester (2), 1-6, 7-6(9), 7-6(5)

Women’s results

Open singles

Quarterfinals: Rosemary Campanella (1) def. Tia Stockwell, walkover; Marcy Weeks def. Elise Linn, 6-1, 6-2; Margot Andreasen def. Jocelyn Bolt, 6-3, 6-2; Caitlin Cass (2) def. Anastasia Kapothanasis, 6-3, 6-3; Semifinals: Campanella (1) def. Weeks, 6-0, 6-1; Cass (2) def. Andreasen, 6-2, 6-2; Final: Campanella (1) def. Cass (2), 6-0, 6-1

Mixed doubles

Open

Preliminary: Svet Kirtchev/Agathi Haxhi def. Evangelo Kapothanasis/Val Kapothanasis, 6-1, 6-2; Quarterfinals: Mike Hill/Rosemary Campanella (1) def. Kirtchev/Haxhi, 6-0, 6-0; Chris Bowring/Jen Bowring def. Jones Bolt/Jocelyn Bolt, 7-6(4), 7-5; Ted Hall/Caroline Ray def. Steve Buxton/Patty Martel, 6-1, 6-2; Matt Mayer/Donna Dwyer (2) def. Elliott Weeks/Anastasia Kapothanasis, 6-0, 6-1; Semifinals: Hill/Campanella (1) def. Bowring/Bowring, 6-0, 6-0; Mayer/Dwyer (2) def. Hall/Ray, 6-4, 6-0; Final: Hill/Campanella (1) def. Mayer/Dwyer (2) 6-2, 6-4

Harness racing

Skowhegan Fair

Monday’s results

First, Pace, $2,300

My Time Hanover, H. Campbell 4.80-3.20-2.60 Terem Up Louie, Mp. Sowers 3.40-2.60 Avogadro, Mc. Sowers 4.00

T-1:58.4; Qu. 4-6, $7.60; Ex. 4-6, $13.80; Tri. 4-6-1, $82.00

Second, Pace, $2,800

Ideal Legacy A, G. Mosher 5.80-2.80-3.00 Lifeontherange, D. Ingraham 4.60-5.20 Rambling Jet, H. Campbell 6.60

T-1:56.4; Qu. 3-7, $51.60; Ex. 7-3, $62.40; Tri. 7-3-1, $387.00; DD 4-7, $15.00

Third, Trot, $4,200

Tuscanellie, D. Deslandes 14.80-11.80-4.00 Carbon Footprint, G. Mosher 3.20-2.80 Maine Muscle, R. Cushing 3.20

T-2:00.2; Qu. 1-5, $47.00; Ex. 5-1, $50.80; Tri. 5-1-3, $282.80

Fourth, Pace, $3,200

Cyclone Pass, D. Ingraham 10.20-3.60-5.20 Bold Willie, G. Mosher 3.00-3.00 Ideal Bid, C. Cushing 4.00

T-1:57.1; Qu. 1-6, $11.60; Ex. 1-6, $19.60; Tri. 1-6-5, $141.20

Fifth, Pace, $4,000

Simple Saver N, Mp. Sowers 7.20-4.20-2.40 Princess Decline, G. Mosher 4.40-2.20 Eternal Ring, H. Campbell 2.20

T-1:57; Qu. 1-4, $21.40; Ex. 1-4, $28.00; Tri. 1-4-3, $48.00

Sixth, Pace, $2,800

Aint No Mo, H. Campbell 4.20-2.40-2.40 Roddy’s Nor’easter, G. Mosher 2.60-2.20 Southwind Rex, S. Thayer 3.00

T-1:56.1; Qu. 1-5, $4.00; Ex. 1-5, $6.00; Tri. 1-5-3, $31.00; DD 1-1, $27.40

Seventh, Pace, $2,500

The Witzsell of Odz, G. Mosher 48.00-15.80-3.40 Vicky Killean, S. Thayer 8.40-3.60 Midnight Mass, H. Campbell 2.60

T-1:58.4; Qu. 1-8, $142.80; Ex. 8-A, $31.80; A-1, $6.20; Tri. 8-1-5, $734.00

Eighth, Pace, $3,200

Powerful Love, Mp. Sowers 5.20-2.80-2.20 Nuclearccino, D. Ingraham 2.60-2.40 Funny Lena, G. Mosher 2.80

T-2:00.4; Qu. 2-5, $7.60; Ex. 2-5, $18.20; Tri. 2-5-4, $36.60

Ninth, Pace, $3,600

Bubeleh Stone, D. Ingraham 6.60-2.60-2.80 Jay Bees Grin N, G. Mosher 3.20-3.80 Apollo Seelster, Mp. Sowers 4.60

T-1:57; Qu. 1-6, $11.20; Ex. 1-6, $23.80; Tri. 1-6-4, $124.60

Tenth, Pace, $2,500

Lotta Richness, G. Mosher 5.00-3.00-3.00 May Day Jojo, A. Hall 4.00-3.60 Noble’s Grand Slam, Mp. Sowers 5.80

T-1:58.4; Qu. 1-3, $9.00; Ex. 3-1, $22.40; Tri. 3-1-4, $61.60; DD 1-3, $21.00; Total Handle: $25,743

Tuesday’s starters, 7 p.m.

First, Pace, $3,000

Casimir Nymph, H. Campbell Miss M A Jones, D. Ingraham Courageous, G. Mosher Belly Dancer, K. Hafford III Color Pallette K, Mm. Athearn

Second, Pace, $3,000

Yankee Peach, J. Beckwith Downeast Foxy Lady, Mm. Athearn Lucky Michael, C. Cushing Iloveroses, Mp. Sowers Crush Hanover, E. Robinson Sunset Way, Pb. Sowers

Third, Trot, $2,800

Main Stage, Mp. Sowers Skad’s Winner, J. Beckwith Magglio, A. Hall Affluent, D. Ingraham Sin To Win, H. Campbell Wolf’s Milan, Mm. Athearn Ranger Gus, A. Harrington

Fourth, Pace, $10,152

It’s Ruby Way, Mm. Athearn Msdowneast, G. Mosher High On Loving You, H. Campbell Comingrightatyou, R. Cushing Justcallme Bets, Mm. Athearn

Fifth, Pace, $3,200

Youragambler’sson, Mm. Athearn King of the D, D. Deslandes Roman Conqueror N, D. Ingraham Caviart Tyler, Mp. Sowers Mountain Rock, A. Hall Ittakestwobaby, H. Campbell

Sixth, Pace, $10,152

Wicked Wanda, H. Campbell We Love Western, J. Nason Gailsgirl N Motio, J. Beckwith A Gal Named Harry, Mp. Sowers Moonlightandroses, D. Ingraham

Seventh, Pace, $2,600

Awaken The Dream, H. Campbell Missbiglee, R. Armstrong Her Own Terms, D. Ingraham Pembroke Delight, A. Hall Windemere Ryder, Mp. Sowers Fantasy Official, G. Mosher Double Down Dash, D. Dickison Wasabi Girl, R. Cushing

Eighth, Pace, $4,500

Dragon Seelster, J. Beckwith Big Red, D. Ingraham Kehmmywood, S. Wilson Regal Delight, Mc. Sowers Steuben Magic Ride, Mp. Sowers OK Icon, Mm. Athearn Sir Jake’s Z Tam, D. Deslandes

Ninth, Pace, $2,600