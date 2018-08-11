Blaze at Bangor recycling business destroys building

Courtesy of Bangor Fire Department Courtesy of Bangor Fire Department

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 11, 2018 8:27 am

A blaze Friday night destroyed a building off outer Broadway in Bangor at a business that processes vehicles for recycling, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were called about 7:45 p.m. to AIM Recycling at 2630 North Bangor Road, Assistant Bangor Fire Chief Anthony Riitano said Saturday morning.

“Crews could see the smoke before they arrived,” he said. “Once on the scene, firefighters could see flames and smoke coming from the garage bay doors and through the roof.”

The first concern was keeping the barrels outside the building that stored gasoline and oil for recycling cool so they would not explode, he said. While fighting the blaze, firefighters could hear “popping” from small explosions inside the garage.

Tankers from the fire station at Bangor International Airport, Glenburn, Hermon and Hudson were called in to provide water to firefighters, according to Riitano.

Crews were on the scene until about midnight putting out hotspots but the fire was brought under control in an hour, the assistant chief said.

Investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office will be at the business Monday to try to determine the cause of the fire.

