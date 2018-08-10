Bangor
August 11, 2018
Bangor

Firefighters battle blaze off outer Broadway in Bangor

Courtesy of Bangor Fire Department
Courtesy of Bangor Fire Department
Bangor firefighters on Friday night were battling a blaze at AIM Recycling at 2630 North Bangor Road, off outer Broadway.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

Bangor firefighters at 8 p.m. Friday were battling a blaze at a recycling center off outer Broadway, according to multiple news reports.

The fire was at AIM Recycling at 2630 North Bangor Road, according to the dispatch center in Bangor.

WABI-TV reported that it was a structure fire and that multiple departments had been called in to assist in putting out the fire.

More details were not immediately available.

Comments

