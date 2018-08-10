UMaine hockey team adds Swedish forward to incoming class

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 10, 2018 7:16 pm

Forward Edward Lindelow from Stockholm, Sweden, has been added to the University of Maine’s incoming men’s hockey class, bringing the total to four players.

He will join wingers Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Adam Dawe, and defenseman Simon Butala.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Lindelow played for the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League last season, and registered 13 goals and 15 assists in 57 games. The 21-year-old had previously played for Djurgardens IF in the J20 SuperElit league, which is Sweden’s top junior hockey league.

“Edward is a big, strong kid who does all the little things [right],” UMaine head coach Red Gendron said. “He’s a complete player. He’s not as prolific as the other two forwards, but he’s one of those guys that you always know what you’re going to get from him.”

“He’s going to be simple and precise. He’s very good defensively and he wins faceoffs. He has the potential to be a very good penalty-killer,” Gendron added.

Gendron said all four members of the incoming class are capable of making an immediate impact, although the Black Bears will return 11 of their top 12 scorers and seven of their eight defensemen.

“It’s a highly talented group,” Gendron said.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Schmidt-Svejstrup, a 20-year-old native of Charlottenlund, Denmark, who played for Denmark in the 2018 World Junior Championships, had 26 goals and 17 assists in 40 games to help the Fargo Force win the United States Junior Hockey League’s Clark Cup awarded to the tourney champ. He was a second team all-star, and his 26 goals tied for sixth-best in the league.

“He was among the top forwards in the USHL. He’s big and strong, and he is great in the corners and in front of the net,” Gendron said. “And he can really shoot the puck.”

The 5-8, 160-pound Dawe, who is 19 and is from Gander, Newfoundland, notched 23 goals and 19 assists in 56 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.

“He can score and he can also make a lot of plays. He has big-time energy. He’s like a right-hand shot Brad Marchand,” said Gendron referring to the Boston Bruins all-star winger.

The coach added that Dawe and Schmidt-Svejstrup will provide the Black Bears with a pair of right-hand shot point producers. Most of UMaine’s leading scorers are left-hand shots.

The 20-year-old Butala, who is a 6-foot-2, 201-pounder from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, had two goals and six assists in 45 games for the Central Illinois Flying Aces of the USHL and has four years of USHL experience.

Gendron said Butala is a physical defenseman who “skates real well and can move the puck and make plays.”

UMaine, 18-16-4 overall and 10-11-3 in Hockey East last year, will open the season with an exhibition game against the University of Prince Edward Island on Oct. 8 before hosting St. Lawrence for its regular season openers Oct. 12 and 13.

