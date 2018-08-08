Camden’s Anderson ranks second at Sugarloaf juniors event

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

BDN Sports • August 8, 2018 8:14 pm

Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas, shot a 2-under-par 70 Wednesday to take a four-stroke lead over defending champion Cole Anderson of Camden in the American Junior Golf Association’s Coca-Cola Junior Championship at the Sugarloaf Mountain Resort.

The 54-hole tournament concludes Thursday.

Campbell, who will be a high school junior this fall, followed up his opening-round 71 on Tuesday with five birdies during second-round play for a two-day total of 3-under par 141.

Anderson, who will be a senior at Camden Hills Regional High School in Camden this fall, also shot a second-round 70 with four birdies for a two-day total of 1-over-par 145. Anderson, who has verbally committed to play golf at Florida State University after high school, has six top-20 finishes in AJGA events.

Cole Manuel of Topsham, the first-round leader with a 2-under 70, slipped back to a 4-over 76 Wednesday but still ranks among the leaders. His two-day score of 2-over 146 is good for a third-place tie with Neal Shipley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who carded his second straight 1-over-par 73.

The girls leader through two rounds is Kristine Tran of San Jose, California, at even par 144. The verbal commit to the University of California fired a 2-over 74 for her second round.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.