Youth Sports
August 09, 2018
Youth Sports Latest News | Poll Questions | Economic Forecast | Boston Red Sox | LePage Judges
Youth Sports

Camden’s Anderson ranks second at Sugarloaf juniors event

Stock photo | Pexels
Stock photo | Pexels
BDN Sports

Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas, shot a 2-under-par 70 Wednesday to take a four-stroke lead over defending champion Cole Anderson of Camden in the American Junior Golf Association’s Coca-Cola Junior Championship at the Sugarloaf Mountain Resort.

The 54-hole tournament concludes Thursday.

Campbell, who will be a high school junior this fall, followed up his opening-round 71 on Tuesday with five birdies during second-round play for a two-day total of 3-under par 141.

Anderson, who will be a senior at Camden Hills Regional High School in Camden this fall, also shot a second-round 70 with four birdies for a two-day total of 1-over-par 145. Anderson, who has verbally committed to play golf at Florida State University after high school, has six top-20 finishes in AJGA events.

Cole Manuel of Topsham, the first-round leader with a 2-under 70, slipped back to a 4-over 76 Wednesday but still ranks among the leaders. His two-day score of 2-over 146 is good for a third-place tie with Neal Shipley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who carded his second straight 1-over-par 73.

The girls leader through two rounds is Kristine Tran of San Jose, California, at even par 144. The verbal commit to the University of California fired a 2-over 74 for her second round.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like