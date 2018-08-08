New Yorker claims second Charlie’s Maine Open crown with playoff birdie

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • August 8, 2018 6:59 pm

Matthew Campbell of Clifton Park, New York, birdied the first playoff hole Wednesday to edge Peter French of Franklin, Massachusetts, and win the Charlie’s Maine Open golf tournament at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester.

Campbell, who also won the Charlie’s Maine Open title in 2015, earned his way into the two-way playoff with a 7-under-par round of 63 on the 6,199-yard, par-70 course. That gave him a two-day total of 11-under 129.

Campbell’s final round in the 36-hole event featured a hole-in-one on the 175-yard, par-3 second hole. He used a 9-iron to record the fifth ace of his career and went on to add five birdies to a bogeyless round.

Campbell, who carded just one bogey in two days, held a three-stroke lead over French with three holes remaining.

But French, who shared the first-round lead with Chelso Barrett of Henniker, New Hampshire, got off to a solid start with a 2-under 33 on his front nine.

Still trailing by three shots with five holes to play, French birdied the par-3 15th before using a driver to hit his tee shot on the par-4 16th to within 12 feet of the cup and then and rolled in the eagle putt.

After a par on 17, French ripped a drive down the 540-yard par-5 18th fairway that left him a 6-iron to the green.

“I asked a rules official on 18 where I stood,” French said, “and was amazed someone had posted 11 (under).”

Knowing he needed a birdie to force a playoff, French two-putted from 50 feet to finish his final four holes in 4-under par. His rounds of 64 and 65 left him tied with Campbell at 129 and poised for a playoff.

Both players hit irons in the fairway on the ACC’s first playoff hole, the 412-yard, par-4 fourth, but Campbell’s ball found a divot.

“That was the best thing that could have happened to me,” he said, adding that instead of trying to shape a shot into the green like he normally would he “just choked down on a little 9-iron” and hit it to within 3 feet.

French’s approach shot came up short, and after he missed his long birdie attempt, Campbell quickly knocked in the title-winning birdie putt without a practice stroke.

“I love playoffs; I love that situation,” Campbell said. “You gotta play good. That’s why I love playing golf, because it’s on you.”

Barrett rallied from a 2-over-par front nine Wednesday with four birdies over his final eight holes for a 4-under 31 on the back nine to finish at 2-under 68 for the day and three strokes out of the lead at 8-under 132.

That earned him a share of third place with Michael Kartrude of West Palm Beach, Florida, who earlier this summer won the Greater Bangor Open championship. Kartrude, who was tied for third place after Tuesday’s opening round, fired his second straight 4-under par 66.

The top amateur in the field and the top Maine golfer was 27-year-old Jack Wyman of South Freeport. The two-time defending Maine Amateur champion, who was part of the tie for third place at 4-under 66 through the first round, managed an even-par 70 over his final 18 holes to finish as part of a five-way tie for ninth place at 136.

Next among the Maine contingent was amateur Will Kannegieser of Minot, one stroke behind Wyman at 3-under 137 after a final-round 66.

Wyman and Kannegieser will leave later this week to compete in the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill on California’s Monterrey Peninsula.

Other top Pine Tree State finishers at the Charlie’s Maine Open were pro Tommy Stirling of Gorham (73-66-139), and amateurs James Frost of Windham (73-68-141) and Peter Wright of Old Orchard Beach (71-71-142).

Maine amateur golfing legend Mark Plummer of Manchester, who was playing on his home course, shot a 2-over-par 72 after an opening-round 71 to finish in a tie for 37th place at 3-over 143.

Jeff Seavey of the Samoset Resort in Rockport finished as the low Maine Chapter professional at 144.

