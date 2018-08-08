Boston Celtics
August 08, 2018
Boston Celtics

Christmas Day reportedly will feature Celtics vs. 76ers, Lakers vs. Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. The two will face each other again on Christmas Day 2018 as the Lakers take on the Warriors.
Cindy Boren, The Washington Post

The NBA reportedly will deliver a nice little gift in its Christmas Day slate of games: a matchup that will feature LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

James will travel north to the Bay Area, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein, where he’ll see the familiar faces of Curry, Durant and the Warriors, who have beaten LeBron and his former team, the Cavaliers, in three of the past four NBA Finals. This time, in case you had missed it or forgotten, James will be playing with his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Games between the Celtics and 76ers — a rematch of their Eastern Conference semifinals series last spring — and the Bucks and Knicks at Madison Square Garden are also are on the day’s docket, Stein says.

Another marquee matchup will feature the Thunder visiting the Rockets, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

The full schedule for the day will be released Wednesday and the Jazz will host the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Plan accordingly.

 

