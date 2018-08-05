Education
August 06, 2018
Education

UMaine researcher earns $1M grant to study the adult brain

Photo courtesy of University of Maine
Kristy Townsend teaches a class on cellular biology with Ngunte Teumbo, a graduate student working towards his masters in zoology, in this 2017 University of Maine photo.
The Associated Press

ORONO, Maine — A University of Maine neurobiology researcher plans to engage students in biomedicine while centering a five-year study on the creation of new nerve cells in adult brains.

The National Science Foundation has awarded UMaine assistant neurobiology professor Kristy Townsend a $1 million grant for the project. She’s using the project to study the adult brain and expand a capstone course for students to conduct original biomedical research.

The university says other goals of the project include developing an outreach program and summer fellowship with community colleges in the state.

Townsend says the project will combine research about the brain with student training. She says it’s important to engage UMaine students in biomedicine because of growth in the industry in the state, and its proximity to Boston, which is a biomedical hub.

Comments

