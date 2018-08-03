Maine legislator urged to resign amid misconduct accusations

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 11:44 am

Updated: August 3, 2018 12:36 pm

Leaders of the Maine Democratic Party are calling for one of their state representatives to resign after he was accused of sexual misconduct while teaching in Maine schools.

Rep. Dillon Bates, D-Westbrook, allegedly had sexual or romantic relationships with high school girls during the past decade, according to a Friday report in The Bollard. The Portland-based monthly magazine does not name any of the girls and cites only one alleged victim, who is not named.

On Friday morning, House Speaker Sara Gideon called the accusations “deeply troubling” and said she has asked Bates to resign from office immediately.

Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett called Bates’ alleged actions “absolutely unacceptable” and called for his immediate resignation.

Bates did not immediately respond to a call and email Friday morning. He is serving his second term as the representative for House District 35 and announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

As of March 2017, Bates was a chorus and drama teacher at The Maine Girls’ Academy in Portland. The private school announced it would be closing this spring.

In a photo on his Facebook page, Bates could be seen sitting with the track and field team of the Massabesic High School. He’s wearing a “Mustang Track & Field” T-shirt in the photo, which was visible Thursday morning but unavailable by the early afternoon, when his page appears to have been taken down.

Staff of the Waterboro school did not immediately respond to calls and emails Friday.



If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-871-7741.