Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018: Mills for governor, Poliquin fights harassment, Johnson for Maine Senate

August 3, 2018 8:00 am

Updated: August 3, 2018 8:23 am

Mills for governor

For the well being of my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and myself, I am supporting Janet Mills for governor of our great state of Maine.

Mills has an outstanding record as a public servant in our state. In 1980, she was elected district attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, a position she was elected to three times. She was the first female district attorney in New England.

After serving several years in the Maine House of Representatives, Mills became the Maine attorney general. She has been elected to this position, in which she currently serves, by both Democratic and Republican majorities in the Maine Senate.

Mainers will benefit from Mills’ integrity, courage, knowledge and experience. How great that we live in a democracy (with a free press) and can vote for her on Nov. 6.

Sue Furth

Blue Hill

Oppose Kavanaugh nomination

Last Saturday, I joined with hundreds of Mainers who gathered at the state Capitol to make our opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court heard. There was an incredible range of speakers at the rally voicing concerns about the effect his placement on the court would have on the environment, workers’ rights, immigration and, of course, access to women’s reproductive health options. All of these issues are incredibly important to consider.

One of my biggest concerns is the right that women have to make choices about our own bodies. We cannot go back to a time before Roe v. Wade. The truth is, Roe was not the start of women having abortions, but it was the end of women dying from abortions. President Donald Trump has made it clear that his goal with a Supreme Court nominee is to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Susan Collins cannot let this happen. I am imploring Collins to oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Emily Bessey

Hallowell

Infant adventures

That 2-year old Chelsea toddler found walking down Route 9 in his diaper isn’t going to set any world records as an explorer; he’s a late bloomer, but shows promise in the curiosity department.

My son was only 10 months old when he vaulted out of his crib and went on a “walkabout.” His older sister had been a mature 13-month-old when she did the same thing.

Both were in their upstairs’ cribs when I left them the previous nights — and was rudely awakened to the telephone ringing the next morning: “Do you have a blonde baby in red pajamas/blue pajamas?” A perplexed, “Yes — why?” “Well, she’s/he’s here!” “Here” was usually several blocks away. We put latches at the very tops of all of our outside doors after the first incident. Surely, this was unusual.

But two intervening babies with different talents made us lax, and we may actually have considered 10 months too young for even our little Tarzan. A nearly fatal mistake.

By 2, he had moved beyond childish outings and was climbing down the tree outside his bedroom window to run away to a more sympathetic nana. I was peacefully lunching with the day’s mail when a nice policeman returned him. To compound my inattentiveness, I wasn’t quick enough off the mark to deny all knowledge of ownership when asked if he belonged to me.

Please don’t bring DHHS into this; those “experts” will think this unlikely to be the baby’s own idea. Not so fast, folks; all babies are not alike.

Alice Jones

Machias

Johnson for Maine Senate

Jeff Johnson brings small-business knowledge and direct experience dealing with Maine government to his campaign for the Maine Senate.

About $5 billion is spent on the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services and Medicaid yearly. Johnson’s work with these departments, presently as CEO of the Children’s Center, has shown him the inner workings of DHHS. From these observations he unequivocally states, “I can tell you there is waste and mismanagement that floors me.”

This administration has not been a good steward of our tax money. These inefficiencies put lives at risk. We have reason to be angry with this cost and dysfunction.

Johnson, a Democrat running for Senate District 3, will bring a business perspective and common sense to make state government reduce waste and do the job. It is time for real and effective change, not just rhetoric.

Roger Renfrew

Skowhegan

Trump’s bailout

President Donald Trump has decided to set aside $12 billion of taxpayer money as a bailout for farmers who are affected by the trade war that he started. It’s not clear at this point exactly which farmers will benefit or how they will access my pocket. However, farmers are not the only ones being hurt.

Will this administration also set up bailouts for other groups of businesses — such as Maine’s lobster industry? If so, does this administration believe that this is good fiscal policy? If not, what does the administration intend to do about it?

Don Holmes

Sedgwick

Poliquin fights harassment

We’ve all heard of people being affected by sexual harassment either in our community or on the news. I’ve been hearing tragic stories of brave women coming out and telling their stories. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has led the way in Congress to fight sexual harassment. Poliquin and more than 300 Maine businesses have pledged to do more to prevent and aid these victims. He is working with other members of Congress to offer legislation that will better provide communities the resources they need for victims.

I believe that Poliquin’s work will transcend to a national policy that will be able to serve victims across our nation. There is no place for sexual harassment in our state, and Poliquin is taking the necessary steps to make sure it doesn’t happen, and those who were affected get the care they need. Politics aside, Poliquin is a leader, and is working with constituents to provide the tools we need to prevent and respond to any sexual harassment. This is the kind of leader we need to get re-elected in November.

Amy Porter

Hermon