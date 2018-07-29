Body found floating in Auburn pond

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • July 29, 2018 11:17 am

Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found floating in an Auburn pond.

A body was discovered floating in The Basin, a local pond off Holbrook Road and adjacent to Lake Auburn, early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department said in a statement.

Auburn police are being assisted by the Maine State Police’s Major Crime Unit.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, Auburn police said, and no additional information was released Sunday morning.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.