Jeff Sessions defends Rosenstein after impeachment move

BOSTON — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after a handful of congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.
Sessions said Thursday he has the “highest confidence” in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and described him as “highly capable.”
A group of 11 House conservatives on Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, who oversees Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation because Sessions has recused himself.
[11 House Republicans seek impeachment of DOJ’s Rosenstein]
Sessions suggested lawmakers should instead focus on reforming the nation’s immigration system.
He also expressed regret for having laughed at a “Lock Her Up” chant and repeated the words during a speech Tuesday at a high school leadership summit.
Sessions was in Boston Thursday to announce more than 20 arrests in a federal operation meant to crack down on identity theft and federal benefits fraud.
