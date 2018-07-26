National Politics
July 26, 2018
Jeff Sessions defends Rosenstein after impeachment move

Charles Krupa | AP
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions gestures during a Thursday news conference at the Moakley Federal Building in Boston. Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him. Sessions said Thursday in Boston that he has the "highest confidence" in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. He suggested lawmakers instead focus on reforming the nation's immigration system.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after a handful of congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.

Sessions said Thursday he has the “highest confidence” in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and described him as “highly capable.”

A group of 11 House conservatives on Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, who oversees Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation because Sessions has recused himself.

[11 House Republicans seek impeachment of DOJ’s Rosenstein]

Sessions suggested lawmakers should instead focus on reforming the nation’s immigration system.

He also expressed regret for having laughed at a “Lock Her Up” chant and repeated the words during a speech Tuesday at a high school leadership summit.

Sessions was in Boston Thursday to announce more than 20 arrests in a federal operation meant to crack down on identity theft and federal benefits fraud.

