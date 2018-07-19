Man found guilty of murder in 2015 Christmas deaths of Augusta couple

Jake Bleiberg | BDN Jake Bleiberg | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 19, 2018 11:11 am

Updated: July 19, 2018 11:33 am

David Marble Jr. was found guilty Thursday of murdering an Augusta couple on Christmas morning in 2015.

A Cumberland County jury found Marble guilty on two counts of murder in the killings of Eric Williams and Bonnie Royer after less than a day of deliberation and a week and a half of trial testimony.

The 12 jurors appear to have been persuaded by prosecutors case that Marble gunned down Williams, 35, and Royer, 26, in retaliation for the robbery of his apartment, despite a defense attorney’s claim that there was no evidence the 32-year-old Rochester, New York, native actually pulled the trigger. Marble could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

[Man charged with murder in Christmas slaying of Augusta couple]

The verdict brings some closure to the double-murder case that grabbed headlines during the holidays three years ago and became part of a 2016 controversy over racially charged comments by Gov. Paul LePage before being moved to a Portland court last year.

Upon hearing the verdict, Marble lowered his head to the courtroom table where he was seated. Outside the courtroom, after the jury had been dismissed, his mother sobbed inconsolably into a white cloth.

Christine Collins, Royer’s mother, said she was happy with the verdict but would not have closure until Marble is sentenced.

“Personally, I wish we had capital punishment in the state of Maine,” Collins said, in tears in one corner of the Portland courtroom.

Justice Michaela Murphy also found Marble guilty of a third count of illegal firearm possession.

During the trial, prosecutor built a case based on corroborating witness testimony against Marble with data from Marble’s cellphone and physical evidence from the scene of the shooting.

A defense attorney said in closing arguments that there is no evidence that Marble pulled the trigger and said that the state’s argument in the case was based on “bluster and horror.”



In 2017, Marble’s case was moved from Kennebec County to a Portland court after LePage referenced him in public statement, saying drug dealers with names such as “D-Money, Smoothie and Shifty” come to Maine and sometimes impregnate “young white girl[s].”

The comments were condemned as bigoted in Maine and nationally. Lawyers on both side have largely avoided using Marble’s nickname, D-Money, during the trial and in court filings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.