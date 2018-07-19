National Politics
July 19, 2018
National Politics Latest News | Poll Questions | Trump-Putin Meeting | Bangor Mall | 'Naked' Theater
National Politics

Trump slams rate increases by independent Federal Reserve

Jacquelyn Martin | AP
Jacquelyn Martin | AP
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Zeke Miller and Ken Thomas, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday cast aside concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence, saying he’s “not happy” with the central bank’s interest rate increases.

Trump told CNBC: “I don’t like all of this work that we’re putting into the economy and then I see rates going up.”

The Fed last month raised its policy rate for a second time this year and projected two more increases in 2018.

Trump acknowledged his comments are likely to concern many people, given that the Fed is an independent regulator that asserts its separation from political pressure and the White House.

Trump named Jerome Powell as Fed chairman earlier this year.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump was highly critical of the Fed and accused officials of keeping rates at ultra-low levels to favor Democrats.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like