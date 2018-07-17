Maine golfer qualifies for U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach

Courtesy of Brewster Burns Courtesy of Brewster Burns

July 17, 2018 4:28 pm

Updated: July 17, 2018 5:05 pm

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Will Kannegieser of Minot may have to adjust his summer work schedule next month.

The golfer out of Martindale Country Club in Auburn, a junior at Williams College, used his home course knowledge at Williams’ Taconic Golf Course to earn a berth in next month’s United States Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach in California.

The 118th playing of this event will take place Aug. 13-19.

The Williamstown qualifier consisted of 36 holes played on a single day.

Kannegieser’s morning round of 72 left him in fourth place, but he carded a 65 in the second half to register a 5-under-par 137 to win the event and earn a berth in the nation’s most prestigious amateur championship. This will be the first USGA championship appearance for Kannegieser, who is the 2013 and 2014 Maine Junior Champion.

Pebble Beach will host the U.S. Amateur Championship for the fifth time with Nearby Spyglass Hill sharing hosting duties for the first two rounds of stroke play qualifying before the top 64 advance to match play.

Maine will host its own qualifier for the U.S. Amateur at The Ledges GC in York July 23.

