Maine to hold hearings on insurer rate increases under ACA

HealthCare.gov via AP | BDN HealthCare.gov via AP | BDN

The Associated Press • July 15, 2018 9:16 am

The Maine Bureau of Insurance is set to hold hearings this month on proposed insurer rate increases under the Affordable Care Act.

Community Health Options and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care are requesting average rate increases of just over 9 percent in 2019. A third provider, Anthem, is requesting an average rate increase of 13.8 percent for individual plans.

The informational hearings are scheduled for July 24 in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center and a day later at the at the University of Southern Maine campus in Portland.

In previous years, the bureau held formal rate hearings but the proposed increases for 2019 don’t meet the threshold for full-blown hearings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.