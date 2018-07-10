Politics
July 10, 2018
Maine Republican staying in DA race despite law license suspension

Susan Sharon | Maine Public
Seth Carey's law office in Auburn.
The Associated Press

AUBURN, Maine — Maine Republican Seth Carey is moving ahead with his campaign for district attorney, even though his law license remains suspended.

Carey tells the Sun Journal that he expects his license to be reinstated before Election Day.

And he said to critics who hoped he’d drop out by Monday’s deadline that, “I’m in it to win it.”

A woman secured a protection from abuse order against Carey in Rumford in April after accusing him of sexual abuse. His law license was suspended and the state GOP called for him to quit the race.

He refused to step down and won his primary. He faces Democrat Andrew Robinson for district attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

Comments

