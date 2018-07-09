House Republicans back LePage veto, keeping Medicaid expansion in limbo

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • July 9, 2018 12:23 pm

Updated: July 9, 2018 1:34 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Republicans in the Maine House of Representatives on Monday upheld Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of a bill that would have provided startup funding for voter-approved Medicaid expansion, guaranteeing for now that the issue will be solved in court.

The move was expected and led to the Republican governor’s sixth successful veto on the issue of expanding Medicaid to 70,000 Mainers under the federal government. He vetoed expansion five times before 59 percent of voters made Maine the first state to pass it by referendum in 2017.

However, it hasn’t moved forward. The day after that election, LePage laid out a list of conditions that he said the Legislature had to meet before he’d allow expansion to happen, including funding it at a disputed cost estimate and not raising taxes or raiding reserves.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services missed an April 3 deadline under the law to submit a plan for expanding Medicaid to people with incomes between 101 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty level, leading to a lawsuit that month from advocates.

The bill vetoed this year by LePage would have put up to $54.7 million toward funding startup costs for expansion, with $31.2 million coming from the state budget and a possible $23.5 million from the Fund for a Healthy Maine, which is largely funded by tobacco settlement money.

But LePage assailed it in his veto letter, saying the state “needs a sustainable method of funding” to cover associated costs. All Democrats and seven Republicans voted to override the veto, but the 85-58 margin fell short of the two-thirds necessary in both chambers to buck the governor.

The Republicans who broke with LePage on the veto were Reps. Matt Pouliot of Augusta, Robert Foley of Wells, Russell Black of Wilton, William Tuell of East Machias, Paul Stearns of Guilford, Patrick Corey of Windham and Bruce Bickford of Auburn.

Now, the lawsuit will wind through Maine’s court system. In June, a Superior Court justice ruled that the LePage administration must submit the plan even though the Legislature hadn’t appropriated startup funding.

However, the state appealed and the chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court put the ruling on hold until July 18 arguments before the high court. The law also said Mainers would be eligible for expanded coverage July 2, and advocates are urging people to sign up, though it’s not yet clear how the state will handle applications in the absence of dedicated funding.

In a statement after the veto was sustained, House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, called Medicaid expansion “the law of the land” regardless of Monday’s result and that the only item for discussion is whether lawmakers will “fund it now or fund it later.”

The Legislature continued to whip through 43 LePage vetoes on Monday. More than a dozen had been sustained as of the afternoon in the House, killing bills that would ban so-called “conversion therapy” and effectively reopen the shuttered Downeast Correctional Facility, a state prison in Washington County.

EqualityMaine, a pro-LGBT rights group, has said that it would consider a referendum push if the Legislature couldn’t ban conversion therapy, a widely denounced treatment in which attempts are made to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. But most Republicans, including LePage, said they found the bill overbroad.

