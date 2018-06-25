Alleged attack using car door ups shoplifting charge to felony, police say

Photo courtesy of Kittery Police Department Photo courtesy of Kittery Police Department

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • June 25, 2018 1:01 pm

KITTERY, Maine — A Portsmouth, New Hampshire, man is charged with robbery after an alleged shoplifting incident at Kittery Trading Post ended in the injury of a store employee.

Robert Chase, 31, of 229 Raleigh Way, now faces a felony charge. According to Kittery police Lt. John Desjardins, a scuffle that occurred in the store parking lot after the alleged June 17 theft upped the charge from a misdemeanor to felony.

Police were called to the Kittery Trading Post around 3:15 p.m., when Chase was allegedly stealing clothing items with a female accomplice, Desjardins said. As store loss prevention employees attempted to apprehend the two, the suspects made it out to their car, where Chase allegedly struck a loss prevention employee with his car door, causing injury to her shoulder and a cut to her hand.

The alleged threat of force, Desjardins said, makes the charge felony robbery, rather than misdemeanor shoplifting.

Desjardins said the female believed to be an accomplice was not charged, as the responding officers felt there was no probable cause to charge her in connection with a crime.

