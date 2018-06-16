Defense comes up big again as Brewer beats Greely for program’s first softball state championship

Ernie Clark | BDN Ernie Clark | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • June 16, 2018 4:50 pm

Updated: June 16, 2018 10:53 pm

Related Stories Brewer Witches capture first state baseball title with help from Cyr walkoff single

BREWER, Maine — The Brewer High School softball team has taken great pride in its defense all season long and it earned the Witches their first state championship since 2008 on Saturday afternoon.

The Witches made one error, junior left fielder Olivia Cattan made two heads-up plays to help prevent runs and winning pitcher Libby Hewes threw out a runner at the plate as Brewer nipped Greely High of Cumberland Center 1-0 to claim the state Class B title at their own Coffin Field.

Senior third baseman M.J. Sellars tripled and scored on Becca Gideon’s fielder’s choice in the fourth inning and also handled a line drive and six ground balls flawlessly — including a challenging slow roller with runners on second and third to end the game.

Junior Hewes had a no-hitter through five innings and worked her way out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings when the Rangers collected all four of their hits.

She struck out six, walked one and threw 77 pitches, 54 for strikes.

“I threw a fairly decent game. It definitely wasn’t my best game but my defense came up clutch,” Hewes said.

“She was real good. She hit her spots well and made us swing at pitches we shouldn’t have swung at,” said Greely senior catcher Madison Rawnsley.

Brewer wound up 20-0 in its first season in Class B after dropping down from Class A.

Greely, which didn’t make an error, wound up 13-8 and had its eight-game winning streak snapped.

“We are really a complete team,” said Brewer coach Skip Estes. “We don’t make many defensive mistakes in the infield or the outfield. And our senior third baseman (Sellars) came up big today. She made a lot of plays. She has had a wonderful year.”

“They’re the best defensive team we’ve played,” said Greely coach Rob Hale.

The Rangers had a glorious opportunity in the sixth.

Delia Knox broke up the no-hit bid with a pop-fly single into left-center and stole second. Sawyer Dusch lofted a single into short left field and Cattan chased the ball down threw to Hewes in the cutoff position and Hewes wheeled and fired a strike to the plate to nail Knox.

“I threw it to Libby in the cutoff spot and she made an amazing throw home,” Cattan said.

“That play was huge. We practice that all the time. When you do something so frequently, it comes easy to you,” said Hewes, who induced two fly-ball outs to end the threat.

Greely senior righty Kelsey Currier also pitched a gem, allowing seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks. She threw 91 pitches, 54 for strikes.

“She was very good. She hit her spots well,” Hewes said.

Sellars’ leadoff triple in the fourth was Brewer’s only extra-base hit. She sliced an opposite-field fly ball down the right-field line.

“She pitched us mostly inside but I just took an outside pitch and sent it (to right),” said Sellars.

“She just got a little more of it than I wanted her to,” said Currier, who pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth.

With the infield drawn in, Gideon hit a sharp grounder that momentarily glanced off the second baseman’s glove, enabling Sellars to beat the throw home.

“I didn’t want to hit it to the third baseman because I wanted to get her home. So I tried squaring up and hitting it to second and that’s what I did. They fumbled it and we got the run across,” Gideon said.

There were a few anxious moments in the seventh for the Witches.

Mollie Obar poked a one-out single into right and, with two outs and an 0-2 count, Greely home run leader Rawnsley launched a towering drive to left-center that appeared to have home run distance.

Instead, it one-hopped the fence and the alert Cattan grabbed it and threw quickly to shortstop Kenzie Dore to keep Obar at third.

“I thought it was gone. It was so close,” grinned Rawnsley. “It felt good.”

With runners on second and third, Hewes induced a little bouncer to third and Sellars made a strong throw to nip the runner by a step at first.

“I knew I needed to stay calm and do what I needed to do for our team. I was very busy,” said Sellars, who played third for the first time this season after being a catcher and designated hitter her first three years.

Emily Lord hit two singles and walked for Brewer.