Lewiston seventh-grader drowns on class trip to Range Pond

Courtesy Google Maps | BDN Courtesy Google Maps | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 12, 2018 3:44 pm

Updated: June 12, 2018 3:52 pm

A middle-school student from Lewiston drowned Tuesday while swimming in Range Pond during a school trip to the Poland state park, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sometime before noon, the 13-year-old boy was playing with friends inside a buoyed swimming area of the pond when he went underwater, said Chief Deputy William Gagne, of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

School staff and a lifeguard searched for the boy, who has not been identified, but weren’t able to find him beneath the surface of the pond water, Gagne said. Someone called 911 at 11:47 a.m., prompting rescue crews from numerous surrounding towns to head to the park, he said.

At 12:17 p.m., firefighters found the seventh-grader and tried to resuscitate him onshore, Gagne said. He was then rushed to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was pronounced dead, he said.

Lewiston Superintendent Bill Webster did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.