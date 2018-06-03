Maranacook girls dethrone six-time ‘C’ champ Orono; Caribou boys claim first state track title

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • June 3, 2018 8:59 am

Evan Michaud and Cory Jandreau took first and second in the pole vault and fellow senior Evan Desmond won the 1600-meter race walk to lead the Caribou High School boys track team to their first ever state championship as the Vikings edged out Wells High by three points in the Class C meet at Massabesic High School in Waterboro on Saturday.

Coach Roy Alden’s Vikings amassed 57 points to Wells’ 54 and Traip Academy of Kittery was a close third with 50 points. Defending three-time state champ Orono was fourth with 43 points and rounding out the top 10 were Mountain Valley of Rumford (37), George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (32), Lisbon (31), Sacopee Valley of South Hiram (30), Wiscasset (30) and a tie between Washington Academy of East Machias and Hall-Dale with 26 each.

There were 33 boys teams.

In the girls meet, Ronn Gifford’s Maranacook of Readfield Black Bears, led by senior Nicole D’Angelo’s triumphs in the pole vault and shot put, ended Orono’s six-year reign as state titlists by tallying 103 points to beat the Red Riots by 10.5 points in the 30-team field. Monmouth Academy was a distant third (64) and finishing off the top 10 were Wells (49), George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (46), Caribou (43.5), Spruce Mountain High School of Jay (27), Penquis of Milo and Central of Corinth (26) and North Yarmouth Academy (20).

In the boys meet, Michaud and Jandreau each cleared 12 feet in the pole vault and Jandreau also picked up a valuable second place finish in the 400-meter dash and ran a leg for the 4 x 400 relay team which took a third. Calvin Mokler, Desmond and Evan Michaud were the other members of the relay team.

Desmond finished sixth in the 1600 run.

Dylan Marrero joined Tom Pinette, Mokler and Aaron Macek on the third-place 4 x 800 relay team and he took a fifth in the 800.

Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln junior Cayden Spencer-Thompson defended his state championships in the long jump and the triple jump, setting a state C record in the long jump by leaping 23 feet, one and three-quarter inches. The previous record of 22:08.75 was set by Ricky Thompson of Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield in 1977.

Spencer-Thompson, who earned All-American honors in the triple jump at the New Balance National Indoor Track and Field championships in New York City in March, won the triple jump with a jump of 46 feet, 5 inches.

Also winning two individual events apiece were seniors Austin Keib of Bangor Christian (shot put, discus), Jacob Gagner of Traip Academy (100 dash and 300 hurdles) and Mitch Libby of Wells (800, 3200).

The other individual winners were Wiscasset’s Matthew Chapman (110 hurdles), Wells’ Griffin Allaire (1600 meter run), Greenville’s Ben Baldwin (200), Hall-Dale’s Ashtyn Abbott (high jump) and Matt Albert (javelin) and Wells’ Brian Niznik (400).

The winning relay teams were Orono (Sam Henderson, Patrick Tyne, Jonny Spencer and Jonathan Steelman) in the 4 x 800; Wells (Noah Boucher, Allaire, Niznik, Libby) in the 4 x 400 and Mountain Valley (Cameron Pyne, Taylor Pelletier, Jasper Turner and Chris Glover) in the 4 x 100.

In the girls meet, Maranacook earned a top three in eight of the 19 events led by D’Angelo and sophomore Molly McGrail, who won the 800 meter run, was second in the 400 dash and third in the 200.

It was Maranacook’s first state Class C title since 1993.

Black Bear senior Janika Pakulski earned valuable points by placing second in the 100 meter dash and the pole vault and a fifth in the 200 meter dash.

Orono junior Camille Kohtala captured the 200 and 400 meter dashes; finished second in the long jump and ran a leg for the Red Riots’ third-place 4 x 100 relay team.

She was one of three girls who won two individual events along with Penquis junior Cymeria Robshaw (long jump, triple jump) and North Yarmouth Academy-Maine Coast Waldorf School of Freeport freshman Olivia Reynolds (1600, 3200). Robshaw also picked up a third place finish in the 100 meter dash.

The other individual winners were Orono’s Isabel Henderson (300 hurdles) and Lauren Melanson (discus), Monmouth Academy’s Moira Burgess (1600 race walk) and Maddie Amero (javelin), Mountain Valley’s Lauren Sterling (100 hurdles), Fort Kent’s Lacy Pelletier (high jump) and Wells’ Chenille Eccleston (100 dash).

The triumphant relay teams were Central High (Jaeden Viani, Sydney Allen, Maija Overturf and Ottilie McPhail) in the 4 x 400, Wells (Eccleston, Bailey Morrison, Delaney McDonnell and Lauren Dow) in the 4 x 100 and George Stevens Academy (Eliza Broughton, Mary Richardson, Zeya Lorio and Mary Brenna Curtis) in the 4 x 800.

Allen, McPhail, Viani and Grace Francis took second in the 4 x 100 relay for Central.

