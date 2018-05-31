An elderly emu is on the lam in central Maine

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 31, 2018 3:54 pm

Updated: May 31, 2018 4:08 pm

Lisbon police, an animal control officer and much of the town searched throughout the day Thursday for a 5-foot-4-inch emu that escaped from the Rockin’ T Equine Sanctuary and Rescue on Edgecomb Road in Lisbon Falls.

Known as “The Bird,” the approximately 19-year-old flightless, ostrich-like creature escaped Wednesday when Janet Tuttle of the rescue organization was away in Florida, Tuttle said Thursday.

Another person caring for the emu was moving it from its winter quarters to its summer residence when it bolted, Tuttle said.

Lisbon police and the town’s animal control officer have searched, and say the bird is likely in the woods between Summer Street and Edgecomb Road.

But Tuttle said the 100-pound bird will be difficult to catch without a tranquilizer gun.

“My fear is for her safety,” Tuttle said. “I don’t want her running into the middle of the road. And I don’t want the coy dogs to get her. One won’t be able to, but a pack would.”

Tuttle said the emu was caught by another animal control officer nearly a decade ago after running loose.

“The state wanted me to send him to a place where they’d use him for meat,” Tuttle said. “So I said she’s staying [here].”

Anyone who spots The Bird should not chase her, but can call 353-6581 or 353-2500.

Follow the BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest southern midcoast Maine news.