Trump says investigation of 2016 election interference is now interfering with 2018 elections

John Wagner, The Washington Post • May 29, 2018 8:58 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the ongoing special counsel’s Russia investigation would amount to “MEDDLING” in this year’s midterm elections, his latest effort to cast the probe as motivated by partisan aims.

“The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls,” Trump wrote on Twitter, adding: “There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!”

In a series of morning tweets, Trump sought to turn the tables on an investigation that began as an attempt to uncover Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination between the Russians and Trump’s campaign.

The probe, which recently marked its anniversary, is headed by special counsel Robert Mueller, a longtime Republican, and overseen by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, a Republican and a Trump appointee. The president has seized on the fact that some of the lawyers working on the investigation have donated to Democratic candidates in the past.

In a second tweet Tuesday, Trump said the special counsel’s team should instead be investigating the campaign of his Democratic opponent, whom he described a “totally Crooked Hillary Clinton.”

“Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton,” Trump wrote. “It’s a Rigged Witch Hunt, that’s why! Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration!”

Republicans risk losing control of the House and possibly Senate in this year’s midterm elections, as Democrats feel emboldened by Trump’s unpopularity.

Numerous polls this year have showed Democrats holding a significant lead on generic ballot questions regarding Congress. Several more recent polls have showed that margin narrowing.

In a third tweet, Trump suggested the Russia probe was taking away some of his focus on other issues confronting the country, including trade deals and the effort to denuclearize North Korea.

“Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc.” the president wrote.

