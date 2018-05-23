Thursday, May 24, 2018: St. Clair is ‘Poliquin light,’ Hills for House District 97, Herbig for Maine Senate

May 23, 2018 8:00 am

St. Clair is ‘Poliquin light’

The same center-left donor class from Portland that brought us Rep. Bruce Poliquin is at it again, this time promoting relatable everyman Lucas St. Clair as someone who can win in our district.

Here’s St. Clair in a 2016 MaineBiz article:

“St. Clair … started his career selling wines at a Seattle restaurant, a job he says taught him about how to read people.

“‘The menu had thousands of wine choices from $30 a bottle to several thousand dollars,’ he says.”

Are you kidding me?!

How does St. Clair expect to convince people he understands their lives, that he knows what it’s like to worry about debt or whether it’ll cost too much to go to the doctor? How can we trust that someone like this — basically Poliquin light — wants to close the wealth gap or stop the powerful from taking advantage of us?

Already the best man at St. Clair’s wedding has been running “issue” ads funded by secret donors who can stay concealed thanks to Citizen United. So he’s off to a great start.

Democrats win when we run actual Democrats. Let’s get behind Jared Golden instead. Unlike St. Clair, Golden has had to work more than one job at once. He’s fought for his country and put together a voting record in the Maine House we can all be proud of. The choice couldn’t be clearer.

John L. Patrick

Rumford

Hills for House District 97

I am writing to support Caitlin Hills as my new representative for House District 97. I have seen Hills listen to a wide variety of viewpoints and move groups toward action, most notably on the school board. She is professional, smart and competent.

Hills works with others to get things done. Ultimately, this is what we need in Augusta — people who can consolidate viewpoints and rally others to find the best path forward. I hope my community will vote for Hills in the June 12 Democratic primary and then vote again to help her win in November.

Chris Bitely

Belfast

Herbig for Maine Senate

Erin Herbig is exactly the kind of person who we should have representing us in the crazy realm of politics. She has proven to be such a hard worker and to keep the needs of her constituents front and center. I love that she actually grew up in Belfast and after going away to college chose to return here. She wants to make that an easier reality for those who follow her by creating a stronger economy and new job growth as well as better training for the young people who wish to stay or come to Waldo County.

Herbig puts a great deal of effort into talking to the folks she represents. She does not have a personal agenda and certainly hasn’t exhibited any desires to make money or a big name for herself in her style of representation, a very refreshing thought in the political world we find ourselves in currently. She doesn’t get involved in the infighting of the political extremes, but rather seeks to collaborate and work toward equity for all. She has proven that she will stand up for people who are struggling to make it.

I know Herbig, a Democrat, will always listen to the people who elected her and try her best to keep their interests first and foremost in the workings of the government of Maine. Her experience and time in the House make her the best candidate to represent Waldo County in the Maine Senate.

Johanna Strassberg

Northport

Dodge a tireless advocate

I was so pleased to see Jan Dodge is running for the Legislature. Dodge is the perfect person to represent Belfast, Northport and Waldo in Augusta. She grew up in Belfast and completed a successful career of educational leadership in Down East Maine. Dodge knows firsthand the problems confronting Mainers in jobs, health care, education and taxes.

She not only talks the talk, but she has truly walk the walk throughout her career. Dodge has been active in providing leadership in the community and tireless advocacy in Augusta for improved jobs, health care and lower taxes. Electing Dodge in the June Democratic primary will be a positive step forward for Belfast, Northport and Waldo and Maine.

Michael Towey

Belfast

St. Clair for Congress

In recent weeks, I have twice had the opportunity to hear Democratic candidate Lucas St. Clair articulate his positions on issues facing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. The second time, it was in a debate with the other candidates for the seat.

Though their positions don’t vary greatly, in his answers St. Clair is forceful, thoughtful and precise. He does not equivocate. His responses express his sincere commitment to the positions he takes. His recent time spent in Washington has given him hands-on experience in working on legislation and in bringing opposite sides together for a successful resolution.

I firmly believe he is the best qualified candidate to defeat Rep. Bruce Poliquin and to represent our interests in Congress.

Beth Brand

Orono

Support ranked-choice voting

I’m writing to encourage Maine people to support ranked-choice voting on the ballot this June 12, by voting “yes,” and to remind independent and unenrolled voters that they, too, can vote on the ranked-choice voting question, even though it’s a party primary election.

This initiative is a vital step toward a more democratic state by helping us to break up the current status quo where the two-party-selected candidates are the only ones who really have a chance, and where a vote for what you believe often means, in practice, helping to elect the person you believe in least. (We wouldn’t have had the “A vote for Bernie is a vote for Trump” phenomenon if this had been in place, for example.)

Ranked-choice voting is cheap to implement for the June primaries (under $100,000) and has been deemed constitutional for this election.

We the voters have already approved this measure once; the failure to implement it represents a disregard for democracy and an abuse of power.

Andrew Gorrill

Camden

