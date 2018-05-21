Read the documents that show businessmen’s ties to alleged drug trafficker



By Darren Fishell , BDN Staff May 21, 2018 6:00 am

A raft of court and property records reveal ties between Auburn businessman Kevin Dean and a man charged in February with operating illegal marijuana grows as part of a marijuana trafficking and money laundering ring.

Documents tied to the federal investigation, a civil lawsuit between Dean and his longtime business partner Emile Clavet, and property records provided key insights about those connections and the business empire Dean and Clavet have operated and are now dividing.

Explore documents key to our investigation and story below.

