Saturday, May 19, 2018: Golden for Congress, Sen. King’s hypocrisy on torture, Pruitt must go

May 18, 2018 8:00 am

Herbig for Maine Senate

I first met Erin Herbig when she was heading up the first Maine Fare under Maine Farmland Trust. We worked closely together that summer to align my organization, the Belfast Farmers’ Market, with this huge weekend-long event she was producing. She was thoughtfully organized, quick and efficient, a creative and critical thinker, and a real team player.

Since her election to the Legislature, not only has she continued to look out for the needs of our farming community, she’s extended those same qualities in service to our veterans, elderly, small businesses and more. What stands out most for me in watching Herbig’s work thus far is how deeply egalitarian she is. It clearly doesn’t matter to her what anyone’s personal politics are. When she sees a need in the communities she serves, she sets about figuring out how to make things better for the people.

She is a woman of true service: motivated by a desire to do what she can to remove barriers to success and create environments that nourish an improved quality of life for all. She has my vote for state Senate in the June Democratic primary and always.

Anne Saggese

Belfast

Sen. King’s partisan games

Sen. Angus King does not have the people of Maine’s best interests at heart by saying he would vote against Gina Haspel to become director of the CIA. Instead, King has decided to play obstructionist games with our national security.

Not only is King’s vote partisan, his vote and criticism of Haspel are hypocritical. He is largely saying he will vote no because of Haspel’s participation in the detention and interrogation program following 9/11, even though a former CIA director King voted to confirm had more of a role in the program than Haspel. Former Director John Brennan served as a senior official at the CIA when the program was put in place, but because he was an Obama nominee, this program surely did not stop King from voting to confirm him as head of the CIA.

King’s hypocritical voting record can be chalked up to pure partisan games. We deserve better than King and his votes against the best interests of American national security.

Trisha White

Guilford

Pruitt must go

When President Donald Trump was on the campaign trail, he loved to say he’d “drain the swamp.” Many people can see why; corruption is prevalent among numerous governments around the world, and historically speaking, ours is not much different. But when our president appointed Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, he was giving an alligator the choice of keeping a swamp as is, pouring more filth in, or working to turn it into a meadow.

With an unprecedented disregard for his own agency, country and fellow citizens, Pruitt has shown no loyalty. In using obscene amounts of taxpayer money instating an unnecessary 24-hour security detail, traveling first class and installing a soundproof phone booth in his office, it’s clear that this swamp creature has no place leading one of the most important agencies in our federal government.

It’s also important to mention his blatant disregard for public health, seen in his efforts to dismantle the Clean Air and Clean Water acts. It is time for Pruitt to resign. I urge everyone to reach out to our Congress members, by phone, mail or social media, and insist that they pressure Pruitt to leave the EPA. We need leaders who will focus on public progress, not personal benefits.

Matthew Hubbell

Cape Elizabeth

Golden for Congress

Earlier this year, I met Jared Golden, running in the Democratic primary for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 2nd Congressional District. He is the right candidate to unseat Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

Golden grew up in Leeds, served in the Marines and graduated from Bates College. He was elected to the Maine House in 2014 where he subsequently moved into leadership.

You can review his positions and goals on his website, but my comments are on who this man is. Golden has a low-key, thoughtful approach to issues. Unlike Poliquin, he has no fear of opposing opinions. He is curious to understand others’ points of view. He is not dogmatic and takes his service, whether in the military or in the Legislature, seriously. He works hard for his constituents. He understands the struggle to make ends meet in the real world.

At the same time he knows how a legislature works. He is willing to, and successful at, working across the aisle. He will give a straight answer to difficult questions, which reflects not only his opinion on an issue, but also the political realities that may impact the implementation of a proposal.

Golden represents a new brand of Democrat, re-establishing the link to the people this party used to represent. This is where change for the better will occur. He will go to Washington to serve us, not wealthy outsiders.

Please join me in supporting Golden as he becomes our next representative to Congress.

Roger Renfrew

Skowhegan

Adoptive mothers still mothers

I sincerely appreciated the happy Mother’s Day editorial. As a working mother of a young toddler and a wife, the piece resonated with my experience doing what I consider to be the most difficult and yet the best job I have ever had — that of raising our son.

Though I nodded in agreement by the conclusion of the editorial, I was initially disheartened by the opening sentence, which argued that mothers “carried us in their wombs for nine months” and “endured the pain of childbirth.” This is not the path all take to motherhood.

Data from a recent government report suggest that somewhere between 119,000 to 130,000 children are adopted each year in the U.S. The thousands of adoptive mothers fortunate enough to be entrusted to raise these children placed for adoption may not have experienced the pains of childbirth, but they have likely experienced many other pains on their journeys to motherhood.

They deserve the same fuss and affection for all they do to raise children who were not born of their wombs, but in their hearts.

Andrea Stairs-Davenport

Gorham

Election notice

