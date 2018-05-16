Six multisport standouts will join Fort Fairfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame

Bridget Brown | BDN Bridget Brown | BDN

The Fort Fairfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced the members of its fifth class, which will be inducted during July 19 ceremony at the high school.

Jefferson “Jeff” Ashby (Class of 1985), Paul Burchell (1973), Stephanie Fields Beaulieu (1990), Andrew Lynch (1983), Mark Sprague (1995) and Stephen Thibeau (1986) are this year’s honorees. The Tigers’ 1970 Class A baseball state championship team also will be recognized this year.

Ashby competed in cross country, skiing and track and field at Fort Fairfield. He won a cross country individual state championship in 1985 and captained the Tigers’ cross country (Aroostook County champion) and track teams. The class valedictorian graduated from Bowdoin College in 1989 and graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in 1992.

Burchell earned eight letters at Fort Fairfield, where he competed in baseball, basketball and soccer. He was a key member of the Tigers’ Class A baseball state championship team in 1990 and was a three-time Class A all-star who was the northern Maine batting champ in 1973. Burchell was invited to a tryout with the National League’s Philadelphia Phillies.

Fields Beaulieu excelled in cross country, skiing, soccer, softball and track and field for the Tigers. She was the cross country ski state champion in 1990, going undefeated while setting the Fort Kent course record.

Lynch racked up 12 varsity letters at Fort Fairfield, playing baseball, basketball and soccer. He was the ace pitcher of the Tigers’ 1982 Aroostook League championship team and played on the Eastern Maine runner-up soccer team in 1980. He earned all-state honors as a freshman goalie and then as a forward during his senior season.

Sprague was a standout in baseball, basketball and soccer who claimed Fort Fairfield’s Basil Mahaney Athlete of the Year Award. He was a key member of the Tigers’ 1994 Class D baseball state championship squad and was a Maine Senior All-Star and a two-time all-state selection. He was named a County All-Star in basketball.

Thibeau garnered 10 varsity letters while competing in basketball, baseball, soccer and golf for Fort Fairfield. He helped the Tigers win the Eastern Maine Class C basketball title in 1983, the first in school history, and graduated as the program’s career scoring leader with 812 points. He was a McDonald’s Senior All-Star in 1984.

