LePage joins GOP governors in recommending Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

BDN staff and wire reports • May 15, 2018 11:33 am

Maine Gov. Paul LePage and six other Republican governors backing President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in a letter sent this week to the committee overseeing the awards.

LePage and six fellow governors wrote to Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen, citing what they called Trump’s “transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula.” Earlier this month, 18 U.S. House Republicans formally nominated Trump, who’s preparing for a historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

LePage was an early supporter of Trump during the Republican presidential nominating process in 2016 and has met often with the president’s administration since Trump assumed the office last year.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo also signed the letter backing Trump’s nomination.

BDN writer Michael Shepherd and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.