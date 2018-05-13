Man dies in head-on crash in Livermore

By CBS 13 • May 13, 2018 7:46 am

An Andover man died in a head-on crash in Livermore Friday afternoon, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

David Plummer, 56, of West Bath and Bertrand Nickerson Jr., 57, of Andover were traveling in opposite directions on Route 41 in Livermore about 5:30 p.m. Friday when Nickerson made a left turn onto Route 108 in front of Plummer’s vehicle, according to police.

The head-on crash heavily damaged both vehicles. Nickerson was being taken to a hospital when he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Plummer was treated at the scene and released.

Route 41 was down to one lane for four hours as the crash was investigated, with both vehicles impounded.

The Maine State Police reconstructed the crash.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.