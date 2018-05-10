Mid-Maine
May 10, 2018
Free internet to go live in downtown Waterville this month

Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
A worker installs a guy wire on a utility pole while his crew lashes fiber-optic cable on a support strand wire as part of the three-ring binder project to make high-speed internet available in rural Maine, July 28, 2011.
The Associated Press

Downtown Waterville will soon have free wireless internet for all.

Due to a partnership between Colby College and the Central Maine Growth Council, the Waterville service is expected to go live at the end of May. Six hotspots have been dispersed throughout the outdoors downtown district, ensuring high-speed internet at public spaces.

The wireless signals will be strongest outdoors and are intended for use in primarily public spaces.

The Central Maine Growth Council says the service is designed to support local businesses and to help attract new ones, calling it “that competitive edge.”

Colby College contributed the initial investment and the Central Maine Growth Council will manage the operating costs of the free internet.

