Report: Former UMaine star to be named head coach of NHL’s Dallas Stars

May 2, 2018 4:45 pm

There was already a palpable University of Maine presence on the Dallas Stars roster during the 2017-2018 season.

Goalie Ben Bishop and center Devin Shore both were key members of the squad.

Now, it appears as though there will be another former Black Bear in the mix. This time as the head coach.

According to a report by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Jim Montgomery is expected to be named the Stars’ head coach later this week.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Severalli had reported Tuesday that Montgomery was among several coaches who were interviewed for the position left vacant by the retirement last month of Ken Hitchcock.

The 48-year-old Montgomery, who was a key member and a captain on UMaine’s 1993 NCAA national championship team under coach Shawn Walsh, has been the head coach at the University of Denver for the last five seasons.

His teams have compiled a 125-57-26 overall record, including two trips to the Frozen Four and the 2017 national championship.

Montgomery’s name has been mentioned in relation to other NHL head coaching openings, including the New York Rangers during this offseason and the Florida Panthers last year, according to TSN. He also was offered an assistant position with the Los Angeles Kings a year ago.

Montgomery, a native of Montreal, played in 122 NHL games but spent the bulk of his professional career in the AHL. He spent parts of six seasons in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars.

He also played in Russia and Germany.

If Montgomery is hired by Dallas, he will be able to swap UMaine stories with Bishop and Shore.

Bishop posted a 26-17-5 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and five shutouts in his first season with the Stars. The veteran of 10 NHL seasons was set to earn $7 million during 2017-2018.

Shore completed his second full season in Dallas with 11 goals and 21 assists to rank seventh on the team in scoring. He was a minus-30 in the plus-minus calculation.

Shore was to earn $925,000 this season.

Montgomery hung up his skates in 2005 and embarked on his coaching career as an assistant at Notre Dame. Prior to taking the Denver job, he was the head coach and general manager of the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League.

He led the Fighting Saints to two titles and was recognized as the USHL General Manager of the Year in 2011 and 2013.

