Micky Bedell | BDN

May 2, 2018 9:24 am

Updated: May 2, 2018 9:24 am

Maine legislators return to the State House on Wednesday to vote on the latest round of vetoes issued by Gov. Paul LePage. Among the most significant are bills to set up a system to sell and regulate marijuana, expand access to Narcan and restore funding for certain child protective services. Legislators also left a slew of unfinished business when they recessed on April 19. Follow all the developments here.