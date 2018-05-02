LePage veto fails, clearing way for recreational pot sales in Maine

Micky Bedell | File Micky Bedell | File

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • May 2, 2018 1:31 pm

Updated: May 2, 2018 1:59 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers overrode Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of an an adult-use marijuana regulatory bill on Wednesday, putting the state on track to regulate a retail market that has been in limbo since voters legalized recreational marijuana use in 2016.

The proposal that survived the Republican governor’s pen was Maine’s second attempt to create a framework for the system after a veto of an earlier bill was upheld in 2017, sending a special committee that was convened to handle the issues back to rehash the issue.

This year’s bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, will set an effective tax rate of 20 percent on marijuana products, give Mainers priority for commercial licenses and set health and safety standards for the market, which may not open until 2019.

It passed the Legislature easily last month, but as expected, LePage vetoed it. In a letter, the governor cited marijuana’s federally illegal status and his perception that the latest bill didn’t do enough to integrate recreational and medical marijuana programs as reasons for the veto.

The Maine House of Representatives voted 109-39 to override LePage’s veto and the Maine Senate overrode it in a 28-6 vote. Few see the new law as perfect, but it is seen by most lawmakers as the only politically feasible way to regulate the recreational market approved narrowly by voters in a 2016 referendum.

Lawmakers reduced the number of plants that adults will be able to grow at home from six in the last proposal to three and will force cities and towns to opt in before sales are allowed there.

Opposition in the Legislature was split between the anti-marijuana right, which doesn’t want to allow recreational sales, and the pro-marijuana left, which thinks the new law is too restrictive. It was opposed by Legalize Maine, a group of small medical growers that wrote the referendum.

Maine is one of eight states that allows adult-use marijuana, according to Governing. But the system has been hampered without a regulatory framework because it is legal to have recreational marijuana, yet it is illegal to buy or sell it.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.