UMaine offensive lineman drafted by National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams

April 28, 2018 5:22 pm

Updated: April 29, 2018 7:59 am

Jamil Demby of the University of Maine is headed to the National Football League.

The offensive lineman on Saturday was selected in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams. He was the 192nd pick overall.

Demby, a 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from New Jersey, becomes the 15th UMaine player to get drafted. The Black Bears’ most recent NFL draftees were Trevor Bates of Westbrook, selected by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, along with Kendall James (2014, Minnesota Vikings) and Jerron MacMillan (2012, Green Bay Packers).

Demby, who played tackle at UMaine but is expected to be moved to guard in the NFL, is the first Black Bears offensive lineman to be taken in the NFL Draft since Scott Hough was selected by the New Orleans Saints in 1990.

Demby worked out for the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens as well as the team he followed growing up in Vineland, New Jersey: The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had visits with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s a blessing to have any team show interest in me,” Demby said before the draft.

Demby appeared in 42 games during his career at UMaine culminating in last fall’s award-filled campaign.

He was chosen as a first-team Phil Steele Football Championship Subdivision All-American, a STATS second team All-American, a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick and an All-New England selection.

Demby, who played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl games, said he is prepared for all scenarios.

Four of his former teammates were in the Canadian Football League last season: Defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (Ottawa), wide receiver Damarr Aultman (Hamilton), linebacker Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga (Edmonton) and quarterback Dan Collins (Ottawa).

“I just want to get on a team that would be the best fit for me and get after it,” Demby said.

He will graduate on May 12 with a degree in kinesiology.

Other Black Bears who concluded their college careers last fall and who are looking to earn an NFL shot include offensive linemen Isaiah Brooks and John Reddington, wide receivers Marquise Adams and Jaleel Reed, cornerbacks Najee Goode and Tayvon Hall, safety Jason Matovu and linebacker-turned-receiver Ben Davis.

Demby and the other eight worked out for six NFL scouts on Pro Day at UMaine last month.

