Brewer softball team adapting nicely to new home in Class B North

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • April 26, 2018 5:28 pm

Updated: April 26, 2018 5:35 pm

Members of the Brewer High School softball team admitted they weren’t sure what to expect after dropping from Class A to Class B this season.

Games against teams such as Lewiston, Edward Little of Auburn, Skowhegan, Cony of Augusta, Mt. Blue of Farmington and Oxford Hills of South Paris have been replaced with trips to much closer venues such as Belfast, Hermon, Old Town, Nokomis of Newport and Winslow.

The Witches’ longest trip, which they have already made, was to Oceanside High of Rockland — 62 miles away. Brewer won 4-2.

Winslow is the next longest trip and that’s 58 miles away.

Lewiston, Auburn, Augusta, Farmington and South Paris are all at least 75 miles from Brewer.

The shorter trips agree with Brewer junior pitcher Libby Hewes.

“I love that we don’t have a lot of (long) road trips,” Hewes said.

She admitted that she and her teammates were “really nervous at first.

“Just because it was something new and we weren’t really familiar with a lot of the teams,” said Hewes. “We were familiar with some but not all.”

“We didn’t know much about the teams because we had never played them before,” explained said junior catcher Jordan Goodrich. “Different teams told us a little about what to expect.”

Class B seems to be agreeing with the Witches so far.

Brewer is 4-0 and sits atop the Class B North standings. The four teams the Witches have beaten were a combined 52-12 during the regular season a year ago. Gardiner was 15-1, Oceanside was 14-2, Winslow was 12-4 and Class A rival Bangor was 11-5.

Brewer has outscored its four opponents 30-6.

“We like it because we aren’t playing the same teams all the time,” said sophomore shortstop Kenzie Dore. “We get some new looks. And I think we have a good chance (to compete for the regional title).”

Brewer is scheduled to play Friday at 2-1 Lawrence High of Fairfield, which also moved from Class A to B this season.

The marquee matchup will be on Monday when the Witches face two-time defending state Class B champ Old Town (3-0) at Coffin Field in Brewer. It will be the only regular-season meeting between the neighbors.

