Mainers urged to beware of chopped romaine lettuce after E. coli outbreak

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • April 20, 2018 2:21 pm

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is warning Mainers to beware of chopped romaine lettuce following reports of a multi-state outbreak of E. coli bacteria.

No reports of illness in Maine have been reported to the department, according to a release from Maine DCAF.

The contaminated lettuce originated from the Yuma, Arizona, region, but no common grower, supplier, distributor or brand has been identified.

Consumers who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce — including salad mixes that contain chopped romaine lettuce — at home should not eat it and throw it away.

Before purchasing romaine lettuce at a store or restaurant, consumers should confirm it is not from near Yuma, Arizona. If the source cannot be confirmed, do not eat the lettuce.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people generally get sick from E. coli bacteria two to eight days after swallowing tainted food.

People infected with E. coli can develop diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

