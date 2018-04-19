UMaine adds fourth men’s basketball recruit

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • April 19, 2018 1:00 am

Mykhaio Yagodin, a 6-foot-5 guard from Odessa, Ukraine, via South Plains College in Levelland, Texas, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Maine and join the Black Bears men’s basketball team, head coach Richard Barron announced Wednesday.

He becomes the fourth recruit to join the program since Barron replaced Bob Walsh as head coach on March 5. Portland High School point guard Terion Moss signed on April 11 while guard Sergio El Darwich and forward Nedeljko Prijovic formalized their intentions earlier this week.

Yagodin will enroll at UMaine in the fall as a sophomore and is eligible to play immediately after helping South Plains College win the National Junior College Athletic Association championship.

Yagodin, who goes by the nickname Misha, saw limited action for the Texans during the 2017-18 season, playing in 11 of the teams’ 36 games in a reserve role. According to the South Plains College website, Yagodin averaged 0.5 points and 0.4 rebounds per game.

He has more extensive experience in international competition, representing Ukraine at the FIBA European Championships in 2014 (under 16 team), 2015 (U18), 2016 (U18) and 2017 (U20).

“Misha has played at a very high level, playing for the Ukrainian U20 national team in the European A division as well as playing for the South Plains College — the national champions for NJCAA,” said Barron in a press release.

“Misha can score on all three levels. He is sneaky athletic, long and has a great feel for the game. He is strong and has the ability to play a physical game but also has a deft touch and excellent offensive skill set. Misha will be able to contribute immediately to our program,” he wrote.

In Ukraine, Yagodin played for BC BIPA and BIPA-Dynamo in 2016-17, where he averaged 19 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

In seven games at the 2017 FIBA U20 European Championships ‘A’ Division, Yagodin averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in eight games.

At the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championships, Yagodin averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in eight games.

The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to the University of Maine and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.

