Political game of chicken enters late stages as Maine Legislature winds down

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • April 18, 2018 1:17 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — The last scheduled day of the Maine legislative session on Wednesday began with Democrats in the House of Representatives delaying action on Republican bills amid a fight over changes to the state tax code and funding for Medicaid expansion.

The dispute over those two issues escalated at the State House, in a political game of chicken in which House Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport and fellow Democrats tabled several Republican-sponsored bills, including one from Gov. Paul LePage that would shield elderly Mainers from foreclosure.

It’s part of Democrats’ battle with House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport, who told the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday that he’s not sure whether House Republicans would provide the votes necessary to extend the 2018 legislative session past Wednesday.

At one point Wednesday morning on the House floor, Fredette inquired to Gideon about “wondering when we’re going to get some work done.”

That stirred the State House on Tuesday as Fredette and other leaders traded blame over a failure to reach a compromise deal on the Republican governor’s proposal to conform Maine to federal tax code changes and the Democratic priority of start-up funding for Medicaid expansion.

On Wednesday, lawmakers said no deal has been reached on those two issues. The fight is endangering bipartisan priorities, including a package of bonds to send to voters in 2018, raises for direct-care workers and overhauls of state recreational and medical marijuana programs.

As House Democrats plowed through delays on several Republican bills after the Legislature opened on Wednesday, the Republican-led Maine Senate unanimously passed an order that would extend the legislative session by another five days.

But it was unclear where that would land among Republicans in the House. Extending the session requires two-thirds votes in both chambers and the lower chamber was expected to consider the order on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve got more work to do. I think it’s the responsible thing for us to stay here and finish our work,” said Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, a member of the Legislature’s Appropriations committee. “I hope everyone agrees.”

The budget-writing panel was also expected to meet at 1:30 p.m. to consider at least some of the 125 initially passed bills that are awaiting more than $90 million in funding for their first year. A sliver of those bills may survive that process.

BDN State House bureau chief Christopher Cousins contributed to this report.

