Six months later, no arrests in homicide of Maine toddler

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • April 17, 2018 8:45 am

Six months after 2-year-old Khloe Hawksley died inside a Bucksport home, and nearly four months after investigators ruled her death a homicide, no one has been arrested for or charged with a crime.

Police say they’re still investigating the girl’s death, a probe that started Oct. 18, when first responders were called to 264 Central St. for an unresponsive child. Hawksley was pronounced dead at the home after they arrived.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy the next day, but Hawksley’s death wasn’t ruled a homicide until December after a two-month investigation.

Police have declined to reveal what caused Hawksley’s death and haven’t released the names of two adults and one other child who were in at the home when police arrived. Investigators haven’t released any other details since announcing nearly four months ago that Hawksley’s death was ruled a homicide.

