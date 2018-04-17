Man fleeing homicide investigation in North Carolina arrested in Bangor

Bangor Police Department | BDN Bangor Police Department | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 17, 2018 9:00 am

A Brewer man fleeing North Carolina authorities for his connection to a homicide investigation there was arrested by local police Monday at the Bangor International Airport, police said.

Around 4 p.m., officers confronted Javon Richardson, 26, at the airport baggage claim and took him into custody on an extradition warrant charging the man with obstruction of justice, Sgt. Wade Betters said.

Richardson is wanted by authorities in Halifax County, North Carolina, after he allegedly presented himself as a witness to murder of a 33-year-old man in the town of Hollister but then refused to cooperate with detectives and defied their orders to stay in the area when he boarded a plane to Maine, according to a local television station.

Richardson allegedly called 911 to report the April 11 murder of Roderick Bluesky Mills and was on scene when first responders arrived, the station reported.

Halifax County is about 80 miles northwest of Raleigh, on the border of Virginia.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Department contacted Bangor police on Monday as Richardson’s flight was about to land, soon after they learned that Richardson was on his way back to his native state, Betters said. Richardson moved from Maine to North Carolina sometime last year, he said.

Police took Richardson to the Penobscot County Jail, where he is being held while authorities prepare to extradite him back to North Carolina, Betters said.

