Maine woman allegedly slit boyfriend’s throat while he slept

Penobscot County Jail | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • April 17, 2018 2:33 pm

A Hampden woman arrested Saturday for attempted murder allegedly slit her 53-year-old boyfriend’s throat while he was sleeping.

Sonya Dupray, 38, is charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault as a result of the incident in an apartment on Main Road North in Hampden.

The man was hospitalized with serious injuries. His condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

Dupray made her first court appearance Tuesday by video conference from the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. Dupray was not asked to enter pleas because she has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

The grand jury next meets April 25.

District Court Judge John Lucy set Dupray’s bail at $75,000, the amount recommended by the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Dupray is not expected to be able to post bail.

She is next due in court June 11.

If convicted of either attempted murder or elevated aggravated assault, Dupray faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

