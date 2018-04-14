Report: Woman faces attempted murder charge for Hampden stabbing

Courtesy of Penobscot County Jail Courtesy of Penobscot County Jail

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 14, 2018 5:46 pm

A 38-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder in Hampden on Friday after she allegedly stabbed a man in the throat, according to WABI.

Sonya Dupray was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail after she allegedly stabbed a 53-year-old man in an apartment building on Maine Road North, the station reported. After police responded, the man was hospitalized with serious injuries to this throat but is in stable condition, the report said.

It isn’t clear how the two knew each other and what prompted the violence, WABI reported.

